Rajasthan: Death Toll In Cylinder Blast Rises To 28, Villagers Demand More Compensation

The death toll in the cylinder explosion during a wedding in Rajasthan's Jodhpur rose to 28 on Thursday, with a female victim succumbing to injuries at a hospital here.

The cylinder explosion at Bhungra village in Shergarh subdivision on December 8 triggered a fire and left over 50 people injured. On Wednesday, four injured had succumbed.

Meanwhile, demonstration began at the MG Hospital here on Thursday morning where the villagers and family members of the victims refused to accept bodies demanding higher compensation and government job.

Shergarh MLA Meena Kanwar of Congress and RLP legislator from Bhopalgarh Pukhraj Garg also joined the protest appealing to the state and central governments to provide the victims' families a special package and higher compensation.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the dead and Rs 1 lakh for the injured apart from Rs 5 lakh under Chirnajeevi Yojna, while Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has assured of special relief package from the Centre.

Shekhawat has visited the hospital three times since the incident.

The protesters, however, have been demanding Rs 25 lakh compensation for the injured, Rs 50 lakh to the family members of the deceased and government job for a family member.

“It is very saddening. We will continue our sit-in unless the victims do not get justice. We demand Rs 25 lakh for the injured, Rs 50 lakh for the kin of the deceased and government jobs for the dependents of the departed ones,” said Garg.

Kanwar has also written to CM Gehlot, Shekhawat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the dead and Rs 10 lakh for the injured.

State minister Rajendra Guda also visited the hospital and talked to the family members and relatives of the injured terming his visit to be non-political. He had also demanded a better package and compensation for the victims.

Shri Pratap Foundation, an NGO, has criticised the representatives of political parties for allegedly keeping a blind eye to the incident.

“They should go to the village and wipe the tears of the relatives and form a committee to assess their loss and prepare a report for the maximum possible relief to them," said foundation convener Mahaveer Singh.

He also appealed to the political parties to accord priority to this ghastly incident, condemning their representatives for not visiting the village where the incident took place.

