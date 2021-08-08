Rajasthan Floods: CM Gehlot Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Kin Of Deceased, ₹2 Lakh For Injured

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday instructed officials to provide immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of those killed in rain-related incidents in the state and Rs 2 lakh to the injured. CM Ashok Gehlot gave this order while he was chairing a meeting of the Disaster Management and Relief Department to review the situation arising due to the heavy rains in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Floods: CM Gehlot reviews relief & rescue operations

According to the official statement, CM Ashok Gehlot also reviewed the relief and rescue operations in several districts of the Kota and Bharatpur divisions. It further informed that the Chief Minister also sought feedback on relief work from divisional commissioners, inspector generals, district collectors and superintendents of police of these districts during the virtual meeting.

This latest development comes at a time when several parts of Rajasthan have been lashed by heavy rains for days, leading to a flood-like situation in many areas. Although hundreds of people in different districts have been evacuated from low-lying areas, this situation has killed many people and has resulted in wall and house collapses.

According to an official statement, "Under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) rules, financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh is provided to the dependent of the deceased. An additional sum of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to the family members of the deceased and in total, Rs 5 lakh will be provided as a relief."

Remarking that the state government stands with the affected people, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said that in this hour of crisis, all possible help will be provided to the families who have lost their loved ones. He also stated that orders have been issued for special 'girdawari' (revenue survey) to access crop damage due to the rains so that compensation can be provided to those affected. Besides, instructions have been issued to the concerned officers to assess the damage caused to animals, houses and public property and send their reports without delay, the statement added.

Apart from all this, CM Ashok Gehlot has also directed officials to visit the flood and rain-affected areas to take stock of the situation. People whose houses have been damaged due to rain should be shifted to temporary houses and proper arrangements should be made for food etc. for them, he added. Gehlot also said that the concerned local administration and the general public should be informed before water is released from dams.

