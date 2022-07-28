Rajasthan: MiG-21 Aircraft Of Indian Air Force Crashes Near Barmer, Both Pilots Killed

In a tragic update, a MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday crashed near the Bhimda village of the Baytu assembly in Barmer, killing both the pilots. The debris of the MiG has spread over an area of ​​more than half a kilometre. The district administration along with the Indian Army officials have left for the spot. The aircraft crashed at 9:10 PM, confirmed IAF.

In its official statement, the IAF confirmed the death of both the pilots, and stated, "At 9:10 pm this evening, an IAF MiG 21 trainer aircraft met with an accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries."

"IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the Indian Air Force added.

At 9:10 pm this evening, an IAF MiG 21 trainer aircraft met with an accident in the western sector during a training sortie.

Both pilots sustained fatal injuries.

IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident

As per news agency ANI, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on the crash of the MiG-21 fighter aircraft. The IAF chief has briefed him on the incident in detail.

Raksha Mantri expresses anguish over crash

After the IAF's confirmation of the plane crash, the Defense Minister expressed sorrow over the tragedy and stated, "Deeply anguished by the loss of two Air Warriors due to an accident of IAF’s Mig-21 trainer aircraft near Barmer in Rajasthan. Their service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness."

Deeply anguished by the loss of two Air Warriors due to an accident of IAF’s Mig-21 trainer aircraft near Barmer in Rajasthan. Their service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness. https://t.co/avKi9YoMdo — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 28, 2022

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too expressed grief over the plane crash and extended his condolences to the families. He said, "Deeply saddened to know two IAF pilots have lost their lives in the line of duty when an IAF MiG 21 trainer aircraft met with an accident in Barmer. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. May they remain strong to bear this loss. We stand with them and share their grief."