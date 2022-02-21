Last Updated:

Rajasthan: PM Modi Announces Relief Of ₹2 Lakh To Kota Car Accident Victims' Kin

In Rajasthan's Kota, 9 people including the groom lost their lives after a car fell down into the Chambal river. PM Modi and CM Gehlot have announced ex-gratia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the victims' kin of the car accident in Kota. In a tragic incident, nine people including the groom were killed in a road accident in Rajasthan hours before the wedding in Madhya Pradesh. The bodies have been recovered after the car fell into the Chambal river in Kota. The passengers were travelling to Ujjain for the wedding, informed Kota Police. 

PM Modi's office announced:

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia extends condolences

"The news of the death of 9 people including the groom and injuries to many as the car fell into the Chambal river during their journey from Rajasthan to Ujjain is saddened. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased in this hour of grief. I also wish a speedy recovery to the injured," wrote the Union Minister on Koo

CM Gehlot expresses sadness

"The death of 9 people including the groom after the car of the wedding processions in Kota fell into the Chambal river is very sad and unfortunate. After talking to the collector, got information about the whole incident. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family, may God give them strength to bear this loss, may the soul of the departed rest in peace," Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

The Chief Minister has further asked PWD Minister Shri Bhajan Lal Jatav to take on-ground stock of the situation. 

"In the Kota accident, instructions have been given to provide assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the dependent of each deceased and a maximum amount of Rs 5 lakh to two or more dead from a family," he further wrote. 

Rajasthan car accident details

Reportedly, the accident took place as the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a river in Rajasthan's Kota district. A rescue operation was immediately launched by the police after learning about the development. 

On the same day, in a separate accident, three people were killed after a speeding vehicle hit a motorcycle in the Nathdwara police station area of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, police said on Saturday.

