Rajasthan Road Accident Claims 7 Lives; PM Modi & CM Ashok Gehlot Offer Condolences

At least seven people were killed and several others injured on Saturday in a collision involving a jeep and a trailer truck in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said. The accident occurred near Sadulkhera on Udaipur-Nimbahera highway, they said. "Seven people were killed and several others injured in the accident.

The injured have been rushed to different hospitals," Chittorgarh District Collector Kishore Kumar Sharma told PTI. Chittorgarh Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargav said four people died on the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries later. He said nine others were injured in the accident and taken to different hospitals. Two of them are critical, the SP said.

PM Modi and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot condole deaths

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident. His office said in a tweet quoting him:

Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident at Nikumbh, Chittorgarh. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 12, 2020

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too has expressed grief over the incident.

Saddened to know of a road accident in Nikumbh, #Chittorgarh, in which many people have lost lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 12, 2020

(With PTI Inputs)