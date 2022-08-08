Rajasthan: SHO Suspended After 3 Women Killed In Stampede Outside Temple In Sikar

The in-charge of Khatu Shyam Ji police station was suspended on Monday, hours after three devotees died in a stampede in the premises of the famous Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, reported news agency PTI.

Station House Officer Riya Choudhary was suspended as she allegedly “did not handle the situation well” when there was a “heavy rush” outside the temple, PTI quoted Sikar Superintendent of Police K Rashtradeep as saying.

“There was a heavy rush outside the temple. The pressure mounted as soon as the temple gates opened, which led to a situation that left three women dead. It was not handled well. SHO Riya Choudhary has therefore been suspended,” he added.

The deceased have been identified as Shanti from Haryana, Maya Devi from Uttar Pradesh and Kripa Devi from Jaipur. Besides three deaths, four people have been injured in the stampede.

The stampede occurred during the morning hours when there was a huge rush of devotees at the temple. Notably, a monthly fair was being organised inside the temple premises.

On the occasion of 'Gyaras', an auspicious day according to the Hindu calendar, long queues were seen outside Rajasthan's Khatu Shyam temple as devotees gathered for prayers. However, as soon as the gates of the temple opened at around 4.30 a.m., the devotees flocked for worship.

A 63-year-old woman, who was standing in one of the queues, allegedly collapsed. Due to this, two of the women standing behind her too fell down amid heavy rush. This lead to the tragic incident and the three women lost their lives in the stampede.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the bereaved families of those killed in the stampede. Tweeting about the same, he wrote, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also took to Twitter to condole the demise of devotees in the incident. "The death of three women devotees due to the stampede in Khatu Shyam Ji's temple in Sikar is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family, May God give them strength to bear this loss, and may the departed soul rest in peace," he said in a tweet.

Gehlot also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 20,000 to the injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).