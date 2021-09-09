Rajasthan: Three sisters drown in pond

Jaipur, Sep 9 (PTI) Three sisters drowned in a pond here on Thursday and another was rescued, police said.

According to police, four sisters had gone to take a bath in the pond in the Bagrana area.

A passersby brought three of them out of the pond but two of them had died till then.

The body of the fourth sisters was brought out by professional divers, the Kanota police said. PTI AG RDK RDK