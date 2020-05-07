Vizag Gas Leak: Rajnath Singh 'deeply Pained' By Loss Of Lives In Tragic Incident

A major gas leak at the LG Polymers chemical plant on Thursday in Visakhapatnam has left at least nine people dead, including a child. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and said that he is "deeply pained" by the loss of lives due to the tragic incident. "My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for the safety and well-being of all the people in Visakhapatnam," he added.

Painful news from Visakhapatnam. I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to the tragic incident. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for the safety and well-being of all the people in Visakhapatnam. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 7, 2020

PM Modi dials Jagan Mohan Reddy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the Vizag gas leak. He has assured all help and support to the public. PM Modi said that he has spoken to the officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, "which is being monitored closely." PM Modi will hold a meeting of the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) at 11 AM.

PM @narendramodi has spoken to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam. He assured all help and support. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 7, 2020

Home Ministry monitoring the situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah responding to the Vizag gas leakage said that the incident is "disturbing." Shah stated that he has spoken to the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) officials and concerned authorities. "We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation. I pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam," he added.

The incident in Vizag is disturbing.



Have spoken to the NDMA officials and concerned authorities. We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation.



I pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 7, 2020

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Vishakapatnam at 11:45 am to meet victims and monitor rescue operations. Around 2,000 mt tonnes of the chemical gas styrene was leaked, according to sources. The casualty toll is feared to rise. The leak from the factory was suspected to have started in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta have been evacuated as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached the spot. Other agencies such as local police and fire brigade have also been mobilised.

