Ramban Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Operation Ends After 44 Hrs; All 10 Dead Bodies Recovered

In a key development, the rescue operation at an under-construction tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district has come to an end after 44 hours. All 10 dead bodies have been recovered by the NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and JKP. Out of ten, five labourers were from West Bengal, two people from J&K, two from Nepal, and one from Assam. The NDRF and SDRF had been carrying out the rescue operations while the ITBP had deployed its sniffer dog squad too.

Ramban Dy Commissioner & DDC, Massaratul Islam told Republic, "It was a double operation. The good work that we did yesterday evening, was undone by the slide. But today since 05:30 a.m. till the sunset, we recovered the last body, which was of the local. It is a sad moment for all of us as we were not able to find anybody alive. But atleast by searching the places, we have been able to retrieve all the bodies. Our team has worked very hard."

"Our next objective is to ensure coordination and hassle-free delivery of the cops to their near and dear ones in West Bengal, Nepal, Assam, and also the two people who died here."

Ramban tunnel collapse

On Thursday night, three people died, three were injured and several others were trapped under the debris after an under-construction tunnel in J&K's Ramban district collapsed. According to officials, a small portion of the front side of the tunnel at Khoni Nala collapsed on Thursday night during an audit.

"A part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed at Khooni Nala, Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban. 10 feared trapped, three people are rescued Rescue operation is underway," Ramban Deputy Commissioner told Republic TV.

Several machines and vehicles, including bulldozers and trucks that were parked on the front side of the tunnel, have suffered damage. The officials have also informed that a few ambulances were sent to the location from Banihal. On Friday, amid the rescue operation, a portion of a mountain had also collapsed, which hindered the progress. Over 16 to 17 hours of operation were wasted.

An FIR has also been filed by the J&K police in the case, holding construction company Sarala responsible for 'negligence'. The complaint has underlined that Sarala Constructions put the lives of its workers in danger and their negligence led to the incident. The FIR has been filed under IPC Sections 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 336 (endangering life or personal safety), 337 (Causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), and 304-A (Causing death by negligence).

In another related update, a massive fire also broke out in the forest area of Ramban, further delaying the rescue operations. The fire is said to have gripped the mountain range and is spreading rapidly due to powerful winds.