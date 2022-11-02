As the owners of the Oreva group responsible for maintaining the bridge which collapsed in Morbi remained untraceable, Republic TV confronted its lawyers. One of the advocates simply refused to answer any of the questions. On the other hand, a lawyer named Yogesh who appears for the Oreva group in civil cases made it clear that he didn't appear for the accused in the Morbi court. It is pertinent to note that the Bar Association of Morbi has taken a decision that none of the lawyers will represent the Oreva group.

The lawyer named Yogesh told Republic TV, "I have no idea (about the whereabouts of Oreva owners). I didn't appear here". A day earlier, the police arrested 9 persons including security guards, ticket booking clerks, Oreva managers Dipak Parekh and Dinesh Dave and repairing contractors Prakash Parmar and Devang Parmar, hired by the group. Speaking to Republic TV, Public Prosecutor Harshindu Pranjal stated that Chief Judicial Magistrate MJ Khan remanded 4 accused persons to police remand for further probe into how the contract was given to the Oreva group.

Public Prosecutor Harshindu Pranjal said, "There were 9 accused. Out of which, 5 accused were sent to judicial custody. The remand of 4 accused was sought. Out of these, 2 persons were Managers of the Oreva group and 2 persons were the ones who were given fabrication work by the Oreva group. The remand was sought to investigate how the contract was given even when they were unqualified. The court gave the remand till 3 pm on Saturday, October 5". He added, "The IO said that they got the contract without tendering process. That is a part of the investigation".

#BREAKING | Republic forces action on Oreva; as owners on the run, we confront lawyers - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/8K9JmPpbna — Republic (@republic) November 2, 2022

Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat

In a monumental tragedy, 135 persons died after a century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on October 30. The bridge which was shut for extensive repairs and renovation was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day on October 26. The CCTV footage of the mishap showed that the bridge was crammed with people including women and children during the evening. Suddenly, it started shaking and then snapped, plunging them into the water below within seconds.

There was a footfall of around 350 people there at the time of the accident, sources revealed. This came even as the bridge could carry only 150 people at once. However, sources informed Republic TV that around 675 tickets were sold for the bridge on that day. Subsequently, the Gujarat government formed a 5-member committee comprising top officials to investigate the tragedy. PM Modi not only visited Morbi but also chaired multiple meetings to review the situation. Reportedly, he reiterated that the "need of the hour" is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry that will identify all aspects relating to this tragedy.