Republic Investigation: Oreva's Top Brass To Be Summoned As Morbi Bridge Probe Escalates

In a big Republic investigation impact, the top brass of the Oreva group will be soon summoned in connection with the tragic collapse of the Morbi bridge wherein 135 people lost their lives.

As per the sources, Oreva's Managing Director along with top executives could get summoned as police are awaiting the final Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report. Notably, the owners and top brass of the company went underground after it was revealed that the bridge was opened without a fitness certificate. The website of the company also crashed and the office was deserted.

Meanwhile, the Morbi police are recording the statements of the victims' families. After getting access to FSL reports, the top management of the company will be called in for questioning. This development came a day after Oreva Group's office was raided by the police.

#BREAKING | Morbi scam: Republic investigation impact | Oreva MD likely to be summoned. Tune in here - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/cJBeeJt1ts — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2022

On Thursday, a team of the Morbi police reached Oreva Group's main office in Ajanta Oreva township in Morbi. They had gone to ask and see if managers of the company were present at the Morbi office. Upon finding that the managers and other top-level officials were not present at the office, the police team returned. This development holds significance as it comes after the arrest of nine people linked to the company in the Morbi bridge collapse case. It is pertinent to mention that there are two offices of the Oreva group in Gujarat: one in Ahmedabad and the other in Morbi.

'No Renovation Done By Oreva': Morbi Bridge Forensic Report

The details of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report revealed, "Oreva group didn't consult any expert or structural engineers regarding the renovation of the bridge throughout the time it was closed off since March 2022. The re-flooring had only been done on the pathway to the bridge and no renovation or revamping was done. The cables used for suspension were not even touched. The cables which are on the doorway to the bridge were repainted but not repaired. Those cables were also as well as the gate to the bridge was also rusted".

During the Republic TV's on-ground investigation, the main structure revealed signs of deterioration and significant rust corrosion in the nearly century-old suspension bridge. While reporting at the periphery of the now-collapsed bridge, the visuals showcased a lack of renovation as the snapped suspension cable was not strong enough to hold the bridge. The iron gates of the bridge were just painted as it couldn't hide the rusting on the gates and fences.

A massive tragedy occurred in Gujarat's Morbi on Sunday evening as a century-old suspension bridge - Julta Pul (Hanging bridge) collapsed claiming the lives of 135 people. The cable bridge on the Machchhu river was reopened on the Gujarati- New Year, October 26, after seven months of repair work. Notably, the bridge with a capacity of 150 was allowed to accommodate over 400 people leading to overcrowding. PM Modi visited Morbi and chaired multiple meetings to review the situation. Reportedly, he reiterated that the "need of the hour" is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry that will identify all aspects relating to this tragedy.