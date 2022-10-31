Gujarat Bridge Mishap: NDRF DIG Says Rescue Ops To Go On 'until Last Man Is Accounted For'

Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are en route to Morbi for the rescue and relief operations informed Deputy IG of the NDRF, Mohseen Shahedi while speaking exclusively with Republic TV. He further informed that the priority for the NDRF teams is to not cease operations until the last missing person in the tragedy hasn’t been accounted for.

In a tragic incident that took place in the city of Morbi in Gujarat on the evening of October 30, over 81 people died after the collapse of the Jhoolto pool (Shaking bridge).

Five NDRF teams dispatched to Morbi

“Two teams from Gandhinagar Regional Response Centre (RRC) and one more team have been dispatched to Morbi for rescue operations. Given the scale of the disaster, two teams are being airlifted from Vadodara airport. These are the five teams which have been engaged in the relief and rescue work,” Shahedi said and further added, “These teams are self-sufficient and can operate during the night. We have the lighting systems and deep divers too.”

Deputy IG, NDRF, Mohseen Shahedi appreciated the local administration for saving the lives of 170 people after the collapse of the bridge.

Rescue operations to go on until ‘the last man missing’ is found

The NDRF teams will take a brief overview from the local administration and then begin the rescue work, said Shahedi. “The inputs from the first responders is very critical. Once we are there, we get a briefing from the local administration and that is how we divide our teams, mobilise them and identify the critical areas.”

The priority for the NDRF personnel will be to continue operations until the last person trapped in the tragedy is rescued. “Till the last man missing has not been accounted for, we have to be there and search for them. That is the most important part. The people who were alive have been taken out. We are now looking for those who are missing because after about 4-5 hours, the chances would be quite bleak but in any case, we have to identify and account for all the missing people.”

Image: Republic World