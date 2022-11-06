Retired IB Officer Mowed Down By Car In Mysuru, Police Suspect Murder And Launch Probe

A retired Intelligence Bureau officer was mowed down by a car in Karnataka's Mysuru. The accident took place at Manasagangotri Campus on Friday, Mysore City Police Commissioner Dr Chandragupta said.

RS Kulkarni (83) was walking on the road next to Computer Science Department in Gangotri (Mysore University) Campus on Friday evening when a car intentionally hit him and escaped from the spot, police said.

"We got information that an accident had taken place on Friday at 5.30 pm, where an 83-year-old person was killed after being mowed down by the car," Mysuru police commissioner Chandragupta said.

The former IB officer was admitted to the hospital but he did not survive. Initially, police thought it was a hit-and-run case but were shocked after watching closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage which revealed that it was a murder.

The car that was involved in the accident was without a number plate. "Even though he was standing on the side of the road, the car intentionally hit him and escaped," the Mysuru commissioner said.

A case of murder has been registered at Jayalaxmipuram police station. Police have started investigating all angles in the case. A team of three police officers has been formed under the leadership of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Kulkarni retired 23 years ago after serving 35 years in the Intelligence Bureau. He authored three books, including 'Facets of terrorism in India' which was released by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In his initial days, he was a teacher and later went on to become a secret service agent with the Government of India. It is not yet clear whether the murder was due to professional or personal enmity.