Reversing goods train overshoots track’s dead end, rams into cars in parking lot: Official

Faridabad, Mar 14 (PTI) A reversing goods train overshot the dead end of its track and rammed into its stopper and a wall beyond it in Old Faridabad railway station, damaging a couple of vehicles in the parking lot across the wall, an official said.

A railwayman standing behind the train to guide its reversal miraculously escaped unhurt in the incident which occurred on Monday evening, Station superintendent AK Goyal said.

The official said the mishap occurred when the goods train carrying cement bag reached Old Faridabad from Gangapur and was being reversed to the goods warehouse to unload the consignment, he said.

The station master identified the engine driver of the 42-coach train as Bijender Meena and the railway pointsman who escaped unhurt as Jai Singh.

Attributing the incident to "human error", Goyal said an enquiry has been ordered into the incident.

No one was sitting in either of the two damaged vehicles in the parking lot, or else it could have turned into a serious accident, he added. PTI CORR RAX RAX

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)