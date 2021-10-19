Rickshaw Driver Brutally Runs Over & Kills Much-loved Dog He 'disliked' In Kerala Street

In a devastating incident, a dog in Kerala's Kozhikode was deliberately mowed down by an autorickshaw driver on Monday until the pet was dead. CCTV visuals accessed exclusively by Republic revealed the brutal act of an unknown man who ran the autorickshaw over the beige-colored dog for no reason. The front wheel of the vehicle ran over the canine's belly as it desperately tried to wiggle out from under the wheel. The autorickshaw moved further without stopping as the dog's belly crushed under the wheels while it wailed in agony.

Upon verification of the CCTV footage, it was found that the incident took place on October 13 at around 9.20 am. The neighbors confirmed they found the dog dead at around 9.45 AM.

The stray lovingly called Jackie, was everyone's pet in the residential area of Parayenchery, near Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode. "He was everyone's darling. Though a street dog, the residents had given him a collar," said one of the residents.

Jackie was like the guardian dog and a common pet for 5-6 families residing there. Neighbors recollected that he used to eat at different homes, guard children and women who walk alone, and was always around in the neighborhood. "Every home in the colony is reeling in agony after his death. He was an extremely friendly doggy " the man said.

The neighbours were unaware of Jackie's cause of death until they scanned through CCTV footage on October 15 and discovered the brutal incident. The number plate on the private autorickshaw appears to be KL 11 H 5095. A check with the number plate revealed that the autorickshaw allegedly belongs to one Santhosh Kumar. His intention behind killing the innocent animal was still unknown.

Driver says he 'disliked the dog'

"The brutal act was done by a guy who is a worker with a powerful trade union and is known to be erratic," a source told Republic.

Surprisingly, no police complaints were made by the neighbourhood even after confronting the man. "The man expressed no remorse when the colony residence confronted him and said that he just "disliked the dog." Seeing no guilt for his atrocious act, a resident said, "Though such offenses are bailable, the culprit should feel the heat of law for this unspeakable crime."

Violence against animals in Kerala irks High Court

In July, a viral video of a labrador by the name of Bruno being brutally beaten with sticks and hung by a fishing hook was moved in the Kerala High Court after which the judges initiated a suo moto public interest litigation for the protection of animal rights. It had also issued a series of instructions to secure the dignity of animals. As a tribute to the deceased dog, the Kerala High Court had directed the court’s registrar to rename the petition, "In Re: Bruno (Suo moto proceedings initiated by the high court in the matter of executive and legislative inaction of the state government in the matter of protection of animal rights)”.