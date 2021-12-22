Road Accident In Firozabad Leaves Three Dead

A woman and her daughter were among three people killed when a car rammed into a truck on the Agra-Kanpur national highway here early Wednesday, police said.

The victims were returning home to Kanpur from Jaipur when the accident took place, Superintendent of Police, Rural, Akhilesh Narayana said.

The deceased have been identified as Asha Devi (42), her daughter Hema (22) and their neighbour Lalit (32) who was driving the car.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

