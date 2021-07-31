RPF Jawan Dinesh Singh Rescues Woman From Falling Under Moving Train In Telangana

In a nerve-wracking incident, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, Dinesh Singh's alertness and courage were commendable when the personnel rescued a woman from falling under a moving train in Secunderabad, Telangana. CCTV footage of the incident which took place on Friday was released by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Telangana: A constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a woman from falling under moving train in Secunderabad. (30.07) pic.twitter.com/evlanew8op — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

The video clip showcases the woman hastily nearing the moving train when she misses a step while attempting to board and almost slides down the gap between the platform and the train compartment's doorsteps. The RPF constable is seen reacting quickly while pulling her back on the platform and saving her life.

Later, she was seen getting up and slowly walking away with the support of others. Constable Singh's reflexes were lauded by many.

Similar incidents are frequently reported from many parts of the country. In June, a video surfaced where an RPF constable rescued a man at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at Mumbai's Kurla railway junction, who slipped while trying to board a moving train.

RPF constable saves man's from falling under moving train

An RPF constable was lauded on social media for saving a man from falling under a moving train in Mumbai. In a video clip, the passenger missed a step and fell trying to step into the train. An alert on-duty constable pulled the man up, preventing him from falling onto the tracks. The passenger was dangerously close to the gap between the train and platform when he was pulled up.

RPF Constable's heroic action was even shared by the Ministry of Railways commending his bravery and readiness.

'Boarding moving train should be an offence': Gujarat High Court

In September 2018, Pravinbhai Vaghela, a sweeper working with Public Works Department fell on track while trying to board a moving train and lost his leg in the mishap. He had filed a plea before the Gujarat HC for compensation after Railway's Tribunal rejected his claims under provisions of the railway's compensation laws.

The Court held that it was not ordinary negligence and if a traveller, official tries to board a moving train and sustains injury in the process, he will not be deemed to any compensation.

"How can a passenger even think of deboarding the train and try to get into another train passing by and that too while another train is in motion? the rash and negligent act of trying to board such a train amount to criminal negligence. The railways cannot be held liable for the incident," Justice JB Pardiwala at Gujarat High Court ruled.

Image Credit: ANI