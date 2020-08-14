Russia: 4 Tamil Nadu Students Drown In Volga River; MEA In Touch With Embassy

In a tragic incident, four youngsters from Tamil Nadu who were studying medicine in Russia reportedly drowned in the Volga river on Saturday.

According to police, one of the students was from Chennai and has been identified as M Stephan, 20, from Otteri. The others are Ramu Vignesh of Thittakudu, Mohammed Ashiq of Tarapuram, and Manoj Anand of Thalaivasal in Salem. All the four were pursuing medicine at Volgograd Medical University.

Reports say on Saturday night, a few students including the four had gone to take a swim in the river when one of them allegedly drowned. The others who went to rescue him also drowned. A few hours later, the bodies of all four were washed ashore. Local police in Russia retrieved the bodies and informed the students' families through the embassy.

On Friday, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, expressed grief over the incident and said he has spoken to the Indian Embassy in Moscow. He informed that the mortal remains are expected to reach India early next week.

Heartfelt condolences to the families of the 4 Indian students who died in Volgograd due to drowning. Spoken to our Mission @IndEmbMoscow. The mortal remains are expected to reach India early next week. @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @VanathiBJP @VMBJP — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) August 14, 2020

The family members of those youngsters have requested Chief Minister Palaniswami to hasten the process of bringing the students' bodies back home. The CM said that he has directed senior government officials to immediately get in touch with the External Affairs Ministry and the Indian embassy in Russia, and arrange for bringing back the bodies of the four.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families, Palaniswami said he was "extremely anguished" over the news of the death of the four students on August 8.

(With inputs from PTI)

