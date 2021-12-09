Sabarimala Pilgrims Die In Freak Road Accident In Kerala

Two Sabarimala pilgrims died in a freak accident on Thursday at Peruvanthanam near Idukki while assessing damage suffered by their vehicle from another incident, police said.

The incident occurred when the duo was assessing the damage sustained by their tempo traveler van, which was involved in a minor accident near here, they said.

As they were looking at the damage done, another speeding vehicle hit their vehicle from the rear side, which then hit them. Both of them were killed on the spot.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, they added.

