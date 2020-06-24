Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Textile Factory In Sanand GIDC

A massive fire has broken out in a textile company at Sanand GIDC in Ahmedabad on Wednesday and efforts are being made to douse the fire. No casualties reported as of now and the cause of the fire is said to be short circuit. Officials told Republic TV that the fire originated in a godown and then spread to the whole factory.

Gujarat: Fire breaks out at a factory in GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) in Sanand area of Ahmedabad. 25 fire tenders present at the spot. Fire-fighting operation underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/LVmaEstdZx — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020

(This a breaking story...more details are awaited)