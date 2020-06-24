Last Updated:

Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Textile Factory In Sanand GIDC

A massive fire has broken out in a textile company at Sanand GIDC in Ahmedabad on Wednesday and efforts are being made to douse the fire. No casualties reported

A massive fire has broken out in a textile company at Sanand GIDC in Ahmedabad on Wednesday and efforts are being made to douse the fire. No casualties reported as of now and the cause of the fire is said to be short circuit. Officials told Republic TV that the fire originated in a godown and then spread to the whole factory. 

(This a breaking story...more details are awaited)

