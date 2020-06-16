Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Tests Negative For Covid-19 After Hospital Admission

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday has tested negative for Coronavirus. The development comes after the AAP leader took to Twitter and informed that he has been hospitalised due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels. Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital at Delhi's Dilshad Garden.

'Will keep everyone updated'

Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) June 16, 2020

Praying for his quick recovery, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he has been at the forefront of the fight against Coronavirus and has been available for people 24/7. He told minister Jain to take care.

अपनी सेहत का ख़्याल किए बिना आप रात दिन 24 घंटे जनता की सेवा में लगे रहे। अपना ख़्याल रखें और जल्द स्वस्थ हों। https://t.co/pmsU5fuuRP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 16, 2020

Delhi CM tests negative for COVID-19

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had undergone COVID-19 test after symptoms like mild fever and throat pain. He tested negative. The AAP supremo had self-isolated himself after showing symptoms.

CM @ArvindKejriwal tests negative for Covid-19. Thank god! — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) June 9, 2020

Delhi's COVID-19 tally

Delhi on Monday recorded 1,647 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to 42,829, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,400, authorities said. Seventy-three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

From June 12 to 14, over 2,000 cases were reported per day in Delhi. The highest spike in fresh cases -- 2,224 -- was recorded on June 14. The Delhi Health department's bulletin also said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 1,400, and the total number of cases mounted to 42,829.

