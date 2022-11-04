SC To Hear Plea About Delhi Air Pollution On Nov 10; 'situation Requires Intervention'

In a big development, the Supreme Court agreed to an early hearing of a writ petition pertaining to the increasing air pollution in Delhi. The air quality continued to dip in Delhi which recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 472 on Friday morning. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous. During the hearing, CJI UU Lalit observed that the situation requires intervention. Thereafter, the bench directed that the plea be listed for a hearing on November 10.

#BREAKING | Supreme Court to hear on November 10 a plea seeking necessary measures to reduce the pollution in Delhi NCR - https://t.co/h3REmHoyHD pic.twitter.com/9YPVBtmPG8 — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2022

What does the plea in SC seek?

The plea filed by advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha urged the SC to protect the interests of the public at large who are forced to inhale the polluted air. He contended that there is rampant pollution in the national capital despite the apex court's clear orders to stop stubble burning and construction. In his plea, he asserted that the stubble burning and farm fires in Punjab has increased by 21% from September 15 to October 31 this year thereby affecting the air quality in Delhi. Jha also pointed out that the NCPCR has recommended the closure of schools to protect children from severe air pollution.

