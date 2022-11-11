School Bus With Students Onboard Meets With Accident In Maharashtra's Raigad; 15 Injured

Fifteen students from a school in Maharashtra's Pune were injured after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident on Friday, November 11.

The incident took place near Gharoshi Wadi on Raigad Killa road. The bus reportedly fell into a gorge, sources said.

Meanwhile, police officials are present at the spot.

Four killed in road accident in Raigad district

In another incident on Monday, four people were killed in a road accident involving an auto-rickshaw and a dumper truck in the Raigad district. The accident took place in the evening when both vehicles were going towards Poladpur.

The speeding dumper lost control and toppled on the auto-rickshaw. All four persons travelling in rickshaw were killed. Raigad district guardian minister Uday Samay has announced Rs 5 lakh assistance to the kin of the deceased persons.

