Scrap Godown Gutted In Fire In Thane; None Hurt

A fire broke out in a scrap godown here in Maharashtra on Monday and completely destroyed the premises, but there was no report of any casualty, a fire brigade official said.

The blaze erupted around 4.45 am in the warehouse located at Khokha compound in Bhiwandi town, he said.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after nearly three hours, the official said, adding that cooling operations were currently underway.

"There is no report of any injury so far," he said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, he said.

