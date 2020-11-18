SEC Asks Telangana Government To Stop Flood Relief Citing Model Code Of Conduct In Effect

A day after Telangana State Election Commissioner announced the date for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections which is scheduled to take place on December 1, now election commission has issued a notice to put on hold, the registration and distribution of flood relief amount.

Earlier in October, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had announced that each household affected by the Hyderabad rains will receive an immediate flood relief amount of Rs. 10,000.

In a letter from Telangana State Election Commission to Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development stating, "request you to put on hold the registration and distribution of relief to the flood-affected families in GHMC limits till the declaration of result as it is attracting Model Code of Conduct and likely to influence the electors".

Following the announcement of GHMC elections, Model Code of Conduct came into force from Tuesday.

Election commission's order

Woman dies in queue

Meanwhile, in a shocking incident, a 50 -year-old woman died on Wednesday while standing in a queue to apply for flood relief at the Golconda area. The woman was at Meeseva centre to register her name and avail the financial aid of Rs.10,000 which is distributed by the Telangana government to the flood-affected victims.

According to Golconda police, the woman had been standing in the queue for a long time and she collapsed suddenly. The officers present there for bandobast rushed her to Olive Hospital at Nanal Nagar where doctors declared her brought dead.

