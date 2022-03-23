In the aftermath of a raging fire in Hyderabad's Secunderabad during the late hours of March 23, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) expressed his shock over the mishap at the Boiguda Timber Depot. Mourning the death of 11 deceased Bihar migrant workers, CM KCR announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each for the next of kin of those who died in the fire.

The police have said that the massive fire in the scrap godown was reported during the late hours of Tuesday and 12 people were inside the complex, out of which bodies of 11 labourers have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

Telangana CM KCR announces ex gratia of Rs 5 lacs for labourers

In addition, the Chief Minister has directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make arrangements for the repatriation of the bodies of the deceased labourers who could not survive the mishap. Meanwhile, Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Chief Secretary Kumar have reached the fire incident spot to supervise the ongoing relief operation and review the investigation which is in progress.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand told ANI that the mishap spot falls under the industrial area with many godowns and workers are disallowed from staying in the area. Notably, the corpses were found in sleeping postures while the room was locked.

"Number of deceased is very high, fire safety will be reviewed and investigation will take place," CP Anand said.

Following reports of the Secunderabad fire incident, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed his grief over the loss of lives. Taking to Twitter, he shared, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in a fire accident at a godown in Secunderabad, Telangana. My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

Secunderabad fire mishap

In visuals accessed by Republic TV, a fleet of fire brigades was seen parked at the spot while servicemen were extinguishing a raging fire in the complex. The fire control room received a call around 3 a.m. and the blaze was completely extinguished after about four hours, PTI quoted local police as saying. While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the authorities predict that a short circuit could be a reason, although an investigation is underway.

The charred bodies of the lot were located on the first floor of the building at Bhoiguda in the city, PTI quoted police and fire officials as saying. The 11 people who were killed were charred beyond recognition, a police official told PTI.