In a major accident, at least seven labourers have lost their lives and others are injured after sustaining a fall from the seventh floor in an under-construction building in the university area of Ahmedabad. The incident occurred after a temporary lift structure allegedly broke down and crashed.

The deaths of the labourers have been confirmed by the Chief Fire Officer, Jayesh Khadia. As per the inputs, an investigation has been ordered.

Republic is reporting from the site of the under-construction building in Ahmedabad where a lift-structure's collapse has killed at least 7 labourers with others sustaining injuries

"The labourers were working on the 13th floor of the building. Following the incident, the investigation will now be done according to the rules of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation," a corporation official informed Republic TV.

According to the sources, the Mayor has informed that all aspects of safety measures will be investigated, and if the builder was found responsible, suitable action will be taken against him or the company. The police is also carrying out the investigation in the matter.

"We will assess if the builder or the company broke the rules and regulations of Municipal Corporation, we will check if someone passed wrong building plans and take action accordingly," Ahmedabad Mayor KJ Parmar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.