Seven Persons, Around 300 Cattle Have Died As Fourth Wave Of Floods Hits Assam's Dibrugarh

As Assam continues to grapple with disastrous floods, the natural calamity has hit Dibrugarh district for the fourth time this year. As many as seven lives were lost, even before the arrival of monsoons with more flood waves expected to affect the district. In the Dadhia village of Dibrugarh, agricultural lands have been submerged for months now. People in the village have been struggling for fresh drinking water as well since the tube wells are submerged.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh Pallav Gopal Jha said, "Seven people have died so far in the second and third wave of flood. We have faced four waves of flood this year in Dibrugarh. The first wave occurred in May-end that affected around 8,000 people. Later, another wave hit Dibrugarh in June end and July first weel and then a third wave also occurred."

"The relief camps were already made available. We are expecting more waves of flood in the rainy season but we are prepared. Sufficient funds are being provided to the district administration by the government so we are able to tackle the situation. Assessment of animals that have been affected is underway but so far 300 cattle have died."

CM visits hard-hit areas

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday inspected the flood-affected areas at Solmari and Rangia and met flood-hit people as the deluge continued to worsen in the northeast state. Sonowal took stock of provisions and healthcare facilities at the Rangia TT College flood relief camp and interacted with the people stranded there, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. He also inspected an embankment damaged by flood at Janaram Chowka, Darrang, and directed officials to expedite repair work on a war-footing.

The floodwaters have destroyed crops and fishes from ponds have been swept away. People living in low-lying areas were forced to leave their homes. The overflowing waters of the Saktola River have wreaked havoc in hundreds of villages of the Mangalde and Sipajhar Vidhan Sabha areas in the western province of Darang.

