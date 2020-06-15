Shakur Basti Railway Station In Delhi Ready To Receive COVID- 19 Patients

Shakur Basti railway station is prepared to receive COVID-19 patients as the authorities transform railway coaches into COVID wards. As you enter the station, there is a registration desk to be manned by Doctors and nurses, circles have been drawn on the platform to maintain social distance. Inside the coaches, the railway's berths are constantly being sanitised, dustbins have been kept just beside the berths for disposal of waste, plastic curtains have been also hanged for different berths. The washrooms are getting sanitised often along with the corridors inside coaches. For patients with severe conditions, oxygen cylinders have been kept inside the coaches.

"Ten train coaches-cum-isolation wards were prepared at the Shakurbasti railway station to treat coronavirus-infected patients, now 44 has been added further. Over 160 patients could be admitted to these isolation wards at Shakur Basti railway station. Since the coronavirus outbreak in India, the railways have been working on making train coaches into isolation wards. We are prepared to meet the target of providing 500 coaches to at least 8000 patients," said CPRO Northern railways Deepak Kumar. He further adds, "The Railways have already deployed 204 isolation coaches in four states, further work is being done to shift the trains to separate stations and transform coaches and platforms into void wards".

The alarming spike in COVID 19 cases predicted in the national capital has prompted Union government and Delhi government to come together to work towards providing isolation wards for patients. Apart from hotels and banquet halls, 500 railway coaches have been selected to build space for at least 8000 patients in Delhi. According to an integrated COVID management plan developed by the Union government, these coaches can be used in areas where the health infrastructure has been overwhelmed by the spread of the disease or is relatively weak requiring central assistance.

At Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station the last train to run will be at 7pm, post that entire platform and trains with Covid specific coaches will be prepared to receive payment. All five trains running from Anand Vihar station will now operate from Old Delhi Railway Station and two trains with special Covid-19 coaches have already arrived at the railway station.

