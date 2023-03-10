Shanty Catches Fire In Delhi's Kalyanpuri, One Killed

A 70-year-old man was killed after a shanty caught fire in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area early Friday, officials said.

They said a call about a fire incident was received around 2 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was brought under control around 2.25 am, the fire officials said, adding a charred body of an elderly man was recovered from a shanty.

The deceased was identified as Nilothilal Bhati, the officials said.