Sharad Pawar Voices Concern For Indians In Iran Amid COVID-19; Requests EAM To Assist Them

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar requested External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar to assist those Indians who have been stranded in Iran because of Coronavirus. In a tweet on Sunday evening, Pawar asked Dr. Jaishankar to help 40 Indians who have been stranded in Qom in Iran and provide them medical help and cater to the general grievances urgently.

Pawar raises concerns

In the wake of the alarming Covid-19 issue, I voiced my concerns to Dr. S. Jaishankar ji, Union Minister of External Affairs regarding more than 40 Indian citizens stranded at Qom city in Iran. They are distressed and in urgent need of medical help and general assistance. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) March 8, 2020

At least 194 have died in Iran due to the coronavirus with more than 6,500 confirmed cases.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, during his press briefing on Thursday stated that the government has been taking active measures and is constantly monitoring the situation in Iran. The government has sent a team to collect samples, set up a 24x7 helpline and is arranging to return the stranded Indians.

On Friday, March 6, the swab collection of the Indians in the city started.

In India, 39 cases of the virus have been confirmed. However, no person has died due to the virus. On Friday, the Health Ministry has also advised citizens from across the country to avoid mass gatherings. In a notification issued on Friday morning, the Ministry stated that all mass gatherings may be "avoided or postponed till the disease spread is contained." The notification further stated that if mass gatherings are organized, states will have to take "necessary action to guide the organizers on precautions to be taken as per the risk communication material already sent so as to avoid any Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases and Influenza-Like Illness (ILIs) including Covid-19."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been continuously monitoring the situation and held meetings with multiple government departments.

Globally, more than 3,600 people have died, with the epicentre being in China. The virus has infected more than 1,07,000 people globally and has now spread to North America South America, Europe, New Zealand, and as many as 80 other countries.

