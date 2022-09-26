A shocking incident has come to light from Maharashtra's Ambernath, where a school bus carrying students overturned on Monday morning, September 26. The incident took place near Mumbai in Ambernath's Green City Complex when the school bus driver tried to reverse the bus on the ramp in front of a building but lost control of the bus.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera stationed near the Green City Complex in Ambernath. In the clip, the bus is seen drifting down after the driver lost control on a ramp resulting in the overturning of the school bus. What was more distressing about the visuals was that at the time of the mishap, school students were sitting on the bus. Fortunately, a major accident was averted as locals and people around acted swiftly and rescued the children from the overturned bus. However, some of the students suffered injuries in the bus accident. In the CCTV footage of the incident, some people were seen climbing on the overturned bus to rescue the children trapped in it.

According to the media reports, local police have detained the bus driver and started an investigation into the matter. Notably, parents have expressed their anger over the incident and the negligence of the bus driver.