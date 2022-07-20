A shocking video has emerged from Karnataka's Udupi where an Ambulance lost control at a high speed before crashing into a toll plaza. Four people died in the incident, police told PTI.

The episode took place at Shiroor tollgate near Kundapura. The shocking video shows toll plaza employees clearing the way for the ambulance. However, the speeding vehicle loses its control and crashes, skidding on the wet tarmac. In the video, some people were also seen being tossed out of the ambulance as it collided with the toll booth.

The ambulance was carrying a patient from Honnavar to Kundapura, sources privy to the development said.

The video suggests that the ambulance lost control due to aquaplaning. Aquaplaning or hydroplaning occurs when tire loses road contact on a wet road due to a high speed and is no longer responsive to steering.