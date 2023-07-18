Shocking | Tipper Lorry In Udupi Drags Stuck Santro Car For 2 Km, Passengers Injured

A shocking video has come to the fore where a car was seen dragged by a truck for several kilometres. The incident took place in Udupi after a Santro car en route to Mangaluru from Sagar collided and got stuck behind a tipper lorry as the truck kept speeding.

In the video, it can be seen a man sitting in the driver's seat while the front of the car is completely smashed. Unaware that a car was stuck beneath the dumper and being dragged, the truck driver increased the vehicle's speed. The onlookers were seen chasing the truck and yelling at the driver asking him to stop. In the end, the public followed the tipper and stopped it.

The police later arrived at the spot and transferred one woman and two men to the hospital as they were severely injured.

Here are a few snips of the accident

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)