Shocking Water-logging At Hospital In UP's Mahoba; Epidemic Season Hampers Pandemic Fight

The Mahoba district hospital in Uttar Pradesh is facing serious waterlogging issues due to heavy rains in the area. The patients from the hospital are being shifted amid the deplorable conditions. In visuals, the rainwater has entered into the entire hospital premises. District Magistrate Advesh Kumar Tiwari has taken the stock of the situation along with his team.

A doctor at the district hospital said, "this is happening over the last few years and water stagnation makes it very difficult to treat the critical patients. The District Magistrate has come to check the area and will do the necessary investigation from his end to resolve the issue", the doctor added.

The doctor further said that "this is a season of epidemic and apart from this there is also COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital is making the patients aware about the Covid-19 protocols however it is difficult to survive in the hospital during this situation. The treatment will continue in any condition, he added.

The Covid-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

According to the latest figures released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare, Uttar Pradesh has recorded 66,988 total coronavirus cases out of which 23,921 are active cases and 41641 people have recovered from the infection. A total of 1426 deaths have been reported.

