Sikar Stampede: PM Modi, Rajasthan CM Express Condolences; Ex Gratia Announced For Victims

Expressing grief over the loss of lives in the stampede incident at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the bereaved families of those killed in the stampede.

Tweeting about the same, he also prayed for the speedy recovery of the devotees who got injured in the mishap.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also took to Twitter to condole the demise of devotees in the incident. Confirming the death of three women devotees due to the stampede in the morning, he extended his deepest sympathies to the families and also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The death of 3 women devotees due to stampede in Khatu Shyam Ji's temple in Sikar is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family, May God give them strength to bear this loss, and may the departed soul rest in peace", he tweeted in Hindi.

सीकर में खाटूश्याम जी के मंदिर में भगदड़ होने से 3 दर्शनार्थी महिलाओं की मृत्यु बेहद दुखद एवं दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं, ईश्वर उन्हें यह आघात सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें एवं दिवंगतों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 8, 2022

Later, he asserted that the accident will be investigated by the Divisional Commissioner and necessary action will be taken thereafter. Furthermore, the Rajasthan Chief Minister also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 20,000 to the injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

Rajasthan stampede incident

Three people were killed while several others were injured after a stampede was reported early morning at the Khatu Shyamji Temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Monday. According to reports, the stampede occurred during the morning hours when there was a huge rush of devotees at the temple. Notably, a monthly fair was being organised inside the temple premises.

Speaking about the casualties, three women devotees were killed in the stampede, while two other severely injured people were rushed to the hospital in Jaipur for treatment.

