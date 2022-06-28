Sikkim: 22 Students From Ranchi Severely Injured After Bus Overturns In Gangtok

In a tragic development in the state of Sikkim, a bus carrying at least 22 students from Ranchi's St Xavier's College on Tuesday met with a major accident in Gangtok. It has been learnt that the students were on an excursion trip and were en route to West Bengal's Siliguri. The accident took place at the 7th-mile area near Ranipool. It is believed that the road mishap happened due to a brake failure.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as of now. However, police informed that all the 22 students were left severely injured.

'Arrangements made for medical treatment': CM Hemant Soren

Reacting to the accident, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren stated, "I just received the information that a bus carrying the children of St. Xavier's College Ranchi on an educational tour to Gangtok met with an accident near Ranipool, near Gangtok. I have spoken to the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang ji. Arrangements are being made for proper treatment of the children."

"I've directed RC to be ready to airlift the children. We are unable to airlift them right now due to inclement weather, so arrangements have been made there," he added.

"When they were returning to Siliguri in West Bengal on their way to Ranchi, their bus overturned at 7th Mile in Ranipool police station area. The injured students were admitted to the Central Referral Hospital (CRH) at Tadong," police informed.

