Sikkim Avalanche Death Count Rises To 7 As Rescue Operations Halt: What We Know So Far

A massive avalanche struck Sikkim on Tuesday, April 4 at Mile 14 on Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg in East Sikkim. In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, dozens of tourists were present at the spot when the avalanche happened. The video also showed few of them trapped under the snow while others tried rescuing them by digging around the area. Here is everything we know so far.

Sikkim | 22 tourists rescued after avalanche strikes at 14th mile on Jawaharlal Nehru road connecting Gangtok with Nathula; rescue operation underway, says BRO.



350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles were rescued after snow clearance from the road. pic.twitter.com/xJAnNR09Bv April 4, 2023

Sikkim Avalanche: Everything we know

1. Seven tourists are confirmed dead after the massive avalanche swept through hit East Sikkim's Nathu La area on Tuesday morning, around 11:30 pm. Moreover, 13 tourists were injured and nine of them have been discharged after treatment. Among the dead is a woman and a child and the deceased were from Nepal, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, Gangtok District Collector Tushar G Nikhare told PTI.

2. According to the army, the avalanche hit the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, which connects state capital Gangtok to Nathu La at the China border, trapping five-six vehicles with around 30 people under the snow.

3. As many as 23 tourists were pulled out of the snow alive since the rescue operations began by officials of the Army, the NDRF and the Border Road Organisation.

#WATCH | Rescue operation underway at Gangtok-Natu La road near 15th milestone where an avalanche struck, claiming seven lives.



27 persons were recovered of which seven were fatal.#Sikkim pic.twitter.com/wwPmiqivD0 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

4. The rescue operations have been called off for now due to worsening weather while dozens more are feared to be trapped under the snow. The higher reaches of the East district have been experiencing rainfall and snowfall since Friday. "If there are more stranded tourists, we'll carry out the rescue operation again tomorrow," Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang said per ANI.

5. According to a police officer, the tourists, who fell victim to the avalanche, did not have the permission to travel beyond Milestone 13 due to inclement weather, but they forced the tour operators and the drivers of their vehicles to take them to the area -- between Milestones 13 and 17-- where the avalanche hit.

6. One lady was rescued after being buried for 1.5 hours under snow, officials revealed per PTI. Confirmed to be stable, the woman has been sent to STNM Hospital in Gangtok.

7. Additionally, 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles have been rescued after clearing snow from the road and they were brought back to Gangtok after the road was cleared in the afternoon.

8. Nathu La, situated 14,450 feet above sea level, is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty, and is a part of the centuries-old silk route. Several permits are required to visit the area.

PM Modi, President Murmu and others pay condolences

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has offered his condolences to families of those who lost their lives in the avalanche. "We are closely monitoring the situation and the teams of NDRF will reach the affected area soon. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," the Home Minister tweeted.

My sincerest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the tragic avalanche in Sikkim.



We are closely monitoring the situation and the teams of NDRF will reach the affected area soon. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 4, 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted extending his condolences along with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. "Saddened by the loss of precious lives due to an avalanche in East Sikkim. Search and Rescue Ops are being carried out by the Indian Army, SDRF and other agencies. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Saddened by the loss of precious lives due to an avalanche in East Sikkim. Search and Rescue Ops are being carried out by the Indian Army, SDRF and other agencies. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 4, 2023

Deeply pained by the tragic incident in Sikkim. Owing to the avalanche, the nation has lost several precious lives.



I offer my sincerest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured. Praying for the safety and security of all. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 4, 2023

Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, wrote, "Deeply pained by the tragic incident in Sikkim. Owing to the avalanche, the nation has lost several precious lives. I offer my sincerest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured. Praying for the safety and security of all." UP CM Yogi Adityanath also extended his condolences and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

सिक्किम में हिमस्खलन से हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद है। शोकाकुल परिवारों के प्रति मेरी आत्मीय संवेदनाएं हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति एवं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 4, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed their grief over the tragic incident and extended condolences to the families of the victims. "I am deeply distressed to learn about an avalanche in Sikkim that claimed many lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue and relief operations and wish for speedy recovery of the injured," President Murmu tweeted.

I am deeply distressed to learn about an avalanche in Sikkim that claimed many lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue and relief operations and wish for speedy recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 4, 2023

"Distressed by the avalanche in Sikkim. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I hope the injured recover soon. Rescue ops are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected," the PM Office tweeted.