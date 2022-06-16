Following heavy rainfall over the past few days in Sikkim, multiple landslides and road blockages have been reported across the state. A fresh landslide was reported at the 17th Mile in Gangtok on Wednesday following which around eight people got trapped under the debris.

Later, a rescue operation was initiated by the Indian Army's Black Cat division troops in coordination with the local police to rescue the trapped people who are said to be construction workers working at the site. In a statement issued by the Army, after receiving information about the landslide, the forces swung into action and launched a rescue operation to bring out all the eight trapped people buried under the debris from the landslide. After hours of effort, all of them were rescued and admitted to a nearby military hospital for medical assistance.

However, one of the eight people later succumbed to his injuries at a nearby military hospital, the statement further added.

Notably, the landslide took place at the Gangtok-Nathula national highway where a camp set up by the NH authorities faced major damages.

In the meantime, videos from the landslide have been circulated on social media showing visuals of the havoc caused due to heavy rains.

Southwest monsoon advances towards Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, adjoining areas

Following the Meteorological department's prediction over the movement of the southwest monsoon in the sub-Himalayan Bengal and its adjoining areas, heavy rainfall has been recorded from several places including parts of West Bengal, Assam, and Sikkim. This also triggered multiple landslides on several stretches including major highways.

While Sikkim continues to reel under rain-related landslides, incessant rains have been reported from North Bengal causing a flood-like situation in many districts.

The IMD in its statement has also said,

"Rainfall activity likely to increase gradually over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely to take place over Jharkhand between 16th-19th, Gangetic West Bengal on 16th and 17th, and over Bihar from 15th-19th June."

In addition to that, it also predicted that a current spell of intense rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 5 days.

Image: PTI