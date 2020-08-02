Bihar Floods: Situation Remains Grim, Over 50 Lakh People Affected

In Bihar, the flood situation has become grim, following the rise in the water level of Gandak, Burhi Gandak, and Bagmati rivers. Flood water is engulfing in fresh areas.

This comes after floods claimed two more lives in Bihar on Saturday taking the death toll to 13, while the number of people affected by the calamity inched closer to 50 lakh as the waters of overflowing rivers reach fresh areas of the state's northern part. According to the bulletin issued by the state disaster management, two fresh casualties were reported from Muzaffarpur district. Earlier, Darbhanga and West Champaran had reported seven and four deaths respectively.

The number of people affected by the floods, across 14 districts, stood at 49.05 lakhs, up from 45.39 lakh on Friday.

29 teams of NDRF and SDRF deployed

Over 50 lakh people of 14 districts spread over 1043 panchayats are worst hit by the raging flood. Rail traffic remained suspended on the Darbhanga -Samastipur rail section of East Central Railway following overtopping of railway track. Vehicular traffic between Muzaffarpur and Chhapra has been halted due to damage to roads.



Relief and rescue operations have been intensified. 29 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been pressed into service. About four lakh people have been evacuated so far. 30 thousand people are taking shelter in relief camps. 1342 community kitchens have been set up to provide food to about nine lakh people.

