Last Updated:

Six Girls Injured In Stampede-like Situation At Puri Jagannath Temple

At least six girl students were hospitalised after being injured in a stampede-like situation at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, police said

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Odisha, Jagannath Puri

PTI


At least six girl students were hospitalised after being injured in a stampede-like situation at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, police said.

The condition of the girls is stated to be stable.

The students, part of a 70-member group of boys and girls from Hrudananda High School in Rasgovindpur area of Mayurbhanj district, had come to Puri on Monday for a picnic during the Christmas holidays, a police officer said.

The students were at the sea beach throughout the day, and went to visit the 12th-century shrine in the evening before returning home, he said.

While climbing the 22 steps ('Baisi Pahacha') to the temple around 8 pm, the girls were caught in a stampede-like situation and fainted, a temple office-bearer said.

There were a large number of visitors to the temple during the day.

The injured girls, students of classes 9 and 10, were later rescued and admitted to a local hospital. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT