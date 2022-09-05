Last Updated:

Six Injured After Spinning Joyride Falls To Ground In Punjab's Mohali

Six people suffered injuries when a high-rise spinning joyride broke down and fell at the Dussehra ground in Phase-8 here on Sunday evening

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Punjab

Image: Republic


Mohali (Punjab), Sep 4 (PTI) Six people suffered injuries when a high-rise spinning joyride broke down and fell at the Dussehra ground in Phase-8 here on Sunday evening, police said.

After learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot.

The injured were taken to Phase-6 civil hospital in Mohali for treatment, they said.

The was a rush of people at the fair because of Sunday being a holiday. PTI CHS SUN CK

READ | Bhagwant Mann plays volleyball as he launches Khedan Watan Punjab Dian in Jalandhar; WATCH
READ | Sidhu Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 7-day custody; will be quizzed in Mohali
READ | Video of Punjab AAP MLA assaulted by husband goes viral; Women’s Commission takes stock
READ | AAP govt failed to protect minorities in Punjab: SAD leader Majithia
READ | Punjab Police arrest 3 illegal arms suppliers from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, seize 63 pistols

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT