Six Injured After Spinning Joyride Falls To Ground In Punjab's Mohali

Mohali (Punjab), Sep 4 (PTI) Six people suffered injuries when a high-rise spinning joyride broke down and fell at the Dussehra ground in Phase-8 here on Sunday evening, police said.
After learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot.
The injured were taken to Phase-6 civil hospital in Mohali for treatment, they said.
The was a rush of people at the fair because of Sunday being a holiday. PTI CHS SUN CK
