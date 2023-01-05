Six injured in accident at construction site in UP's Shahjahanpur

Six labourers were injured after a shuttering of an under-construction house fell on them in the Tareen Bahadurganj area here, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place late Wednesday evening when they were working under the temporary structure, police said.

The injured -- Wasid, Dharampal, Kasim, Rizwan, Fida Hussain and Ejaz -- are being treated at a hospital, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar told PTI that by the time police reached the spot after being informed, locals had pulled out the labourers and rushed them to the Government Medical College here for treatment.

