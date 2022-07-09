Six killed as vehicle ploughs into group in UP's Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) Six people died and two were seriously injured when a speeding pick-up vehicle crashed into them on Saturday in this district, police said.

Chitrakoot Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Rai said the jeep carrying tomatoes ran over eight people in Rauli Kalyanpur village around 6.30 am.

Naresh (35), Arvind (21), Ramswaroop (25), Chhakka (32) and Somdutt (25) died on the spot, while Bhanupratap (32) succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Bhagwandas (45) and Ramnarayan (50) are in serious condition, police said.

The Additional Superintendent of Police also said that the victims, all residents of Jari village in Banda district, had come to Rauli Kalyanpur village to attend a marriage function.

The jeep driver has been arrested, the police official added.

District Magistrate Subhrant Shukla said a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each has been announced for the kin of the deceased, while Rs 50,000 has been announced for those injured in the accident.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolence over the loss of lives in the accident, the state government said in a statement. PTI COR NAV CK

