Six Killed, Four Injured In Bihar As Car Rams Into Truck

At least six people were killed and four others injured in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Tuesday when an SUV carrying them collided with a LPG cylinder-laden truck, a senior police officer said.

The deceased, all residents of Jamui, are members of one family, he said.

"The accident occurred when the SUV driver lost control over his vehicle and hit the truck coming from the opposite direction near Pipara village early on Tuesday. The victims were returning to Jamui from Patna."

"Six people, including the driver, were killed in the incident," Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar stated.

Four occupants of the vehicle, who suffered serious injuries, are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the SP added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)