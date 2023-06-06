'So Many People Died, Truth Must Come Out': Mamata Banerjee Meets Odisha Mishap Survivors

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, June 6 visited the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack to meet the people who have been admitted after getting injured in the fatal triple train accident in Balasore, Odisha. She stated that "So many people have died, the truth must come out."

#WATCH | "...We must work for the people. We must be with the people. We want that truth must come out. Truth must not be suppressed," says West Bengal CM and former Railways Minister Mamata Banerjee after meeting the injured of #BalasoreTrainAccident at SCB Medical College and… pic.twitter.com/MfjlfHMfEh June 6, 2023

West Bengal CM said, "Odisha and West Bengal govt are working together. They are providing free treatment. 103 bodies belonging to West Bengal have been identified and 97 people are under treatment and 30 are still missing."

She interacted with the injured people in the eye and surgery department of the SCB Medical College and promised them proper assistance.

Mamata said, "We are trying to help the injured passengers in all possible ways and had already dispatched teams of doctors, nurses, and officers to take care of the injured passengers on the night of the accident on June 2."

She also said that 57 passengers from West Bengal have been admitted to SCB Medical College and spoke about the compensation for the affected people.

"I have already announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the critically injured. Around 900 people who were travelling in the train and are going through mental and physical stress will be given Rs 10,000,'' she said.

West Bengal Chief Minister was accompanied by state Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja and Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee. Both the ministers visited injured passengers admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Coromandel Express to resume operation from June 7

Meanwhile, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Railways has said that the Coromandel Express will resume services from June 7, 2023, and will run as per its schedule.

On June 2, Coromandel Express which departed from the Shalimar station collided with a goods train at 6:55 PM which led to the overturning of multiple bogies of the train. After this accident, another train Yashwantpur-Howrah Express got derailed after crashing on the derailed bogies of the Coromandel Express.

CBI begins probe into the accident

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 6 began a probe into the angle of criminal negligence that possibly caused the train accident which claimed the lives of 278 people and injured over 1,200 people. The Railway Board had recommended the investigation by the central probe agency after a preliminary inquiry indicated tampering with the electronic interlocking system and officials suspected sabotage.

(With inputs from agencies)