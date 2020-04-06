The Debate
Crackers During India's '9 Mins' Unity Amid Covid Triggers Fire At Solapur Airport; Doused

Accidents & Disasters

A minor fire broke out on a stretch of grass near the runway of the Solapur airport in Maharashtra on Sunday night possibly due to bursting of crackers

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Solapur

A minor fire broke out on a stretch of grass near the runway of the Solapur airport in Maharashtra on Sunday night, a Fire Brigade official said. 

"The fire broke out at 9:30 pm. We sent four fire tenders to the spot and the fire was extinguished within 15 to 20 minutes," he said.

Apparently, the incident took place after the people of the country switched off their lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to show their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for solidarity and a show of collective unity against the pandemic of Coronavirus.

READ | Let There Be Light! Watch India's Dazzling 9-minute Expression Of Unity Versus Coronavirus

READ | PM Modi Lights A Lamp During '9 Minutes For India' To Vanquish Darkness Caused By COVID-19

It is also being said that the cause of the fire was due to the bursting of crackers after the initiative of switching off lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad took to Twitter to inform the citizens that everything is under control and people need not worry about the Airport fire.

READ | Maharashtra Bans Entry Of People Without Masks To Mantralaya Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

READ | Torches Lit, Followers Huddled Close, BJP MLA Chants 'Chinese Virus Go Back'

(With PTI inputs)

