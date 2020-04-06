Crackers During India's '9 Mins' Unity Amid Covid Triggers Fire At Solapur Airport; Doused

A minor fire broke out on a stretch of grass near the runway of the Solapur airport in Maharashtra on Sunday night, a Fire Brigade official said.

"The fire broke out at 9:30 pm. We sent four fire tenders to the spot and the fire was extinguished within 15 to 20 minutes," he said.

Apparently, the incident took place after the people of the country switched off their lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to show their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for solidarity and a show of collective unity against the pandemic of Coronavirus.

It is also being said that the cause of the fire was due to the bursting of crackers after the initiative of switching off lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad took to Twitter to inform the citizens that everything is under control and people need not worry about the Airport fire.

There is nothing to worry about the fire near solapur airport in solapur

As guardian minister I just spoke to collector solapur and all is under control #StayHomeStaySafe — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) April 5, 2020

(With PTI inputs)