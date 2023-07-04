Last Updated:

Speeding Car Kills 3 Including A Minor In Telangana's Bandlaguda, Video Surfaces

A 19-year-old youngster was driving the car traveling from the Narsingi area to a farmhouse rammed into three-morning walkers.

Aneri Shah

Car rams into three people in Narsingi | Credit: Republic


Three people out on morning walk including a child were killed and a few others sustained critical injuries on Tuesday after being hit by a speeding car on the Hydershakot Main Road in Suncity in Bandlaguda, Telangana. According to Narsingi Police, a 19-year-old youngster along with his friends was going from Narsingi area to a farmhouse in his car when he rammed the vehicle into three morning walkers.

The impact was so severe that a woman along with her daughter died on the spot. The deceased were residents of Shanti Nagar Colony. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed in a house. The police received a call about the accident and arrived at the spot to investigate. 

Bodies shifted to a local hospital

The young boy along with his friends were going to his farmhouse to celebrate his birthday. The CCTV footage shows three morning walkers going along a road when a red-coloured car hits them.

According to the police, the driver of the car was overspeeding and he lost control resulting in his vehicle hitting the hapless people. The investigating officer claimed that the accused does not have a driving licence.

The bodies of the three killed were shifted to a local government hospital for post-mortem and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As per the preliminary investigation, the accused was not in an inebriated condition when the accident took place.

