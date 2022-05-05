Speeding car kills two in UP village

Bhadohi (UP), May 5 (PTI) A man on his way back from his son's wedding and his nephew were killed after a speeding car rammed into their bike near a village in Gopiganj area here, police said on Thursday.

Shiv Charan Yadav (45) and Sonu Yadav (30) died on the spot, Inspector Brijesh Kumar Singh said.

No arrests have been made yet, Singh said Investigation in the matter is underway, he said. PTI CORR ABN NB ABN NB MIN MIN

