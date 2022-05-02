SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur Flight: Chaos Inside Plane After Severe Turbulence; Watch

At least 14 passengers suffered injuries when a SpiceJet aircraft flying from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent on Sunday. According to the SpiceJet spokesperson, a SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG- 945 from Mumbai to Durgapur met with severe turbulence on Sunday evening. However, the flight landed safely at Durgapur airport, and the injured passengers have been taken to hospital, the SpiceJet spokesperson said.

A passenger caught the moments after the turbulence that injured at least 14 passengers of the SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur flight. In the visuals, utter chaos is visible with people panicking after the aircraft began to hobble as the flight experienced massive turbulence following extreme bad weather. The overhead cabin luggage is seen lying on the aisle. Some of the passengers are seen breathing through the oxygen masks of the Aircraft's emergency oxygen system. It is pertinent to mention that at least 14 people suffered injuries in this incident on the SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur flight.

SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur flight

A SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG- 945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence on Sunday evening. "Today SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers. Immediate medical assistance was provided upon arrival in Durgapur," SpiceJet spokesperson said according to ANI. "SpiceJet expresses its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured," the spokesperson added.

One of the passengers in the SpiceJet SG- 945 flight from Mumbi to Durgapur, Akbar Ansary narrated his ordeal to ANI and said, "The flight was about to land at Durgapur airport when the aircraft began to hobble as the flight experienced massive turbulence following extreme bad weather." He further added, "Few passengers were severely injured during this major mid-air turbulence."

Speaking about the bad weather in Durgapur, SpiceJet on Sunday tweeted, "Due to bad weather in Durgapur (RDP), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via."

Notably, the Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it has ordered a regulatory investigation into the SpiceJet flight turbulence incident on Monday.

DGCA restricts SpiceJet pilots from flying Boeing 737 Max aircraft

Earlier in April, the Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying the Boeing 737 Max aircraft on the grounds of improper training. Informing about the same, DGCA Director-General Arun Kumar told that all the pilots would have to undergo training for meeting the requirements of the aviation regulatory body.

This came in the backdrop of DGCA's increasing surveillance on the Boeing 737 aircraft fleet operated by Indian airlines after a Chinese aeroplane crashed last month killing 132 people. Prior to that, many Boeing 737 Max planes were also grounded by the DGCA in 2019 after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max aircraft.